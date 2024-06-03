SEGAMAT, June 3 — A university student in the district was found drowned after swimming in a fish pond at the Agrofarm Aminah Rahmat Campsite here this morning.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said they received information about the incident at around 11.12am, adding that the victim, 23, went with 16 other friends to the area to complete their Digital Marketing assignment on the recreational area.

“All of them arrived at the campsite at 6pm yesterday. The victim who was supposed to leave the area by 9am today decided to go for a swim at the campsite owner’s fish pond with four other friends at 10.30am.

“His friends realised that he had disappeared at 11am and managed to find him 15 minutes later. They administered breathing aid but the victim was confirmed dead by an assistant medical officer,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zamry said the victim’s body was sent to the Segamat Hospital’s forensics unit for autopsy and the police would continue their investigation into the drowning.

“We would like to advise the public to always be cautious of their surroundings and to reduce water activities, especially in areas that they are not familiar with to avoid untoward incidents,” he added. — Bernama

