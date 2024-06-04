KLUANG, June 4 — Police arrested seven off-duty soldiers for the possession of unlicensed firearms while returning from a hunting trip in Kampung Baru Dalam near here last Sunday.

It is learnt that the soldiers, attached to the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Special Warfare Training Centre in Sungai Udang Camp in Melaka, were returning from the Mersing Army Camp.

They went on a hunting trip on the way back, but were stopped by police and Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) enforcement officers at 4.55pm on Sunday.

Police confiscated three shotgun-type firearms with 18 rounds of live ammunition and a Toyota Hilux bearing military registration during the arrest.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh confirmed the arrests and said the arrests were made by officers from the General Operations Force (GOF) fifth battalion and Perhilitan.

“The suspects, between the ages of 34 and 39. were returning from their hunting trip when they were stopped for an inspection.

“The arresting team found an animal carcass believed to be a deer and 12 dead wild chickens in the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Bahrin said all seven did not have any criminal records and none tested positive for narcotics use.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (increased penalties) 1971 for illegal possession of the shotguns, which carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years and six strokes of the cane upon conviction.

“We are also investigating the case under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960 for possession of ammunition which carries a prison sentence of up to seven years or a fine or both if convicted.

“The suspects have been remanded for five days starting yesterday until June 7,” he said.