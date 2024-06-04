JOHOR BARU, June 4 — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) needs to ensure that no containers of Israeli-based shipping companies dock at ports in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this is because Malaysia does not have direct diplomatic and business relations with the Zionist regime.

“I have mentioned this that we do not have diplomatic relations including direct business relations with Israel. This issue is very close to Malaysians as a whole and I don’t think we can compromise on this.

Advertisement

“I hope MoT can carry out further monitoring so that this does not happen again,” he said at a press conference after launching Halal on Track @ Johor programme at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

On Sunday, Ahmad Zahid was reported as saying that the investigation into the alleged existence of a container of the Israeli-based shipping company, ZIM at a port in Iskandar Puteri needed to be expedited.

He was quoted as saying that the port and customs authorities should act immediately, especially how the strict rules were violated with the container in question entering one of the country’s ports.

Advertisement

Last Saturday, Kota Iskandar State Assembly Member Datuk Pandak Ahmad was reported to have said that he was surprised when he received complaints from residents who claimed that the port was still accepting containers brought from Israel. — Bernama