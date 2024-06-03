SINGAPORE, June 3 — Malaysia's Works Ministry will emphasise on the adoption of the Environmentally Friendly Drainage Master Plan (Pisma) to address issues in flood-prone urban areas as part of the government's ongoing effort to create disaster-resilient cities, said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The minister, in his address at the World Cities Summit (WCS) opening plenary, said in this regard, the land use planning in state structure plans and local plans will be aligned with Pisma towards improving the drainage system in urban areas to reduce major flood occurrence.

“Disaster-resilient cities are a vital aspect of urban development, especially in countries prone to natural disasters, such as Malaysia.

“Investments in resilient infrastructure, and early warning systems including community engagement are key to building a city’s capacity to withstand and recover from disasters,” he said.

The minister said the government has also implemented various initiatives and policies to enhance resilience at the local level, including the Disaster Risk Reduction Strategic Plan developed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall, that entails upgrading crucial infrastructure to withstand potential disasters.

Nanta said under the purview of Works Ministry, the National Construction Plan 2030 (NCP 2030) was introduced as a 10-year policy formulated to mirror the ministry’s full commitment in facilitating sector players to become more agile and competitive in developing a sustainable infrastructure.

He said Thrust Two of the NCP 2030, one of the four strategies outlined, highlighted the development of quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure that is fundamental to establishing a resilient city.

Nanta is in Singapore to lead the Malaysian delegation to the WCS and Asia Infrastructure Forum (AIF) 2024, to be held for three days starting Monday.

The biennial WCS is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with Singapore National Development Minister Desmond Lee, today. — Bernama