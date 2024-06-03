KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The police have confirmed there is no element of sabotage or malicious intent in the incident where a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into the parking lot of a church in Taman Plaza, Petaling Jaya last Friday.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt M Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said a blood sample was taken from the driver and handed to the Chemistry Department of drug and alcohol testing, adding that they were looking for witnesses and would record their statements to assist in investigations.

“Checks found that the accident occurred at 11.46pm when a male driver in his 30s was travelling from Subang Jaya to Kelana Jaya. He stated that he went on the wrong lane and suddenly lost control and skidded into the church’s parking lot,” he said in a statement today, adding that the accident caused property damage to the church grounds, while the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for further treatment.

“The real cause of the crash is still being investigated. An investigation paper has been opened under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He also urged those with information or was at the scene of the crash to contact the investigating traffic officer, Insp Muhammad Hisyam Azih at 017-7378704 or to come forward at any nearby police station. — Bernama

