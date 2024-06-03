JOHOR BARU, June 3 — A Toyota Vios driven by a man, 25, skidded and crashed into the gates of Istana Besar Johor here yesterday.

South Johor Baru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the crash that occurred at around 3pm was due to slick road conditions.

“The man was driving alone when his car skidded on its own without involving other vehicles and he did not sustain any injury.

“Investigations found that the driver weas not drunk and he tested negative for drugs,” he said when contacted today, adding that the driver was released on police bail and that the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A couple of photos and a three-second video depicting a car crashing into the palace gates had gone viral earlier. — Bernama

