PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, will undertake a working visit to Malaysia on June 4 (Tuesday) at the invitation of the Malaysian government.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement Monday said the visit is part of Malaysia’s continued engagement and collaboration with the UN to raise human rights awareness and strengthen literacy for the enjoyment of human rights by fellow Malaysians.

Turk is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and hold meetings with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and other members of the Cabinet.

He will also be meeting with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) as well as members of civil society, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Turk will be accompanied by senior officials based in Geneva and Bangkok on his maiden trip to Southeast Asia as High Commissioner for Human Rights. The visits will also include Thailand and Laos.

This is the second visit by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Malaysia, following former High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet's visit in 2019.

Malaysia remains an active and constructive member of the Human Rights Council in Geneva and has served three terms — from 2006-2009, 2010-2013, and 2022-2024.

Advertisement

Malaysia will conclude its current term on December 31, 2024.

On a related matter, Malaysia had successfully presented its Fourth National Report on the Situation of Human Rights to the Human Rights Council in January 2024.

The UN General Assembly established the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in December 1993 to facilitate efforts by Member States in promoting sustainable development and enhancing international cooperation for the promotion and protection of human rights. — Bernama