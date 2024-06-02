MECCA, June 2 — The Tabung Haji (TH) Medical Centre in Mecca received the official operating permit on May 12, said the Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said Malaysia is one of the earliest countries to receive the operating permit from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health.

“The permit approval was given following thorough and rigorous inspections conducted by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health. This shows that what we provide for Malaysian pilgrims is of the highest standard, and the services offered at this medical centre are of quality.

“The services also meet international standards, especially in terms of healthcare, treatment, and health services,” he told reporters at TH headquarters here today.

He said the medical centre provides emergency treatment, inpatient care, and specialist services, including general medicine, family medicine, anaesthesiology, psychiatry, and public health.

He added that dental and ambulance services, medical laboratories, imaging and diagnostics, physiotherapy, and dietary nutrition services are also available.

Previously, the TH Medical Centre in Madinah obtained the operating permit for three consecutive years, while the medical centre in Mecca only obtained a temporary permit.

Meanwhile, with only 13 days left until Wuquf day, Syed Saleh reminded Malaysian pilgrims and TH personnel to care for their health, drink plenty of water, maintain a balanced diet, and get adequate rest.

“Always stay informed about the latest announcements regarding current weather uploaded on the THhujjaj application,” he said.

He also urged pilgrims to attend religious talks at their accommodation or meet with TH Haj guides to refresh the input related to the Haj worship and seek answers to their questions regarding the pilgrimage. — Bernama