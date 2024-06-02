KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said that sacked Umno leaders who wish to rejoin the party must start from scratch.

Puad, who is also the Johor state legislative assembly speaker, told New Sunday Times that opening the doors to them is not a sign of desperation from Umno.

“Umno is not desperate or overly eager to persuade those who were suspended or expelled to return to the party,” he was quoted as saying.

Puad’s remarks came amid reports that Umno was ready to give leaders who were sacked or suspended in the aftermath of the 15th General Election (GE15), a second chance.

Puad said by starting from scratch, the sacked Umno leaders could prove their sincerity towards the Malay nationalist party.

An Umno youth leader, who wished to remain anonymous also told the English daily that many in the youth wing are in favour of giving sacked Umno leaders a second chance as they believed it could rejuvenate the party.

“It is just that they believe and are aware of the influence and capability of these leaders to help Umno restore the support of the people.

“If the party can bury the hatchet with DAP, why not accept back some of these former leaders who we know will rejuvenate and strengthen it?” he asked.

Yesterday, political analysts told Malay Mail that Umno’s readiness to reintegrate the very same members it purged a little more than a year ago can stabilise the party and bolster the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias floated the idea of giving sacked party leaders a second chance on May 23.

The Umno supreme council member said former members who remained loyal to the party could be readmitted to the party to swell and strengthen the party.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has also supported the move, saying the party is always open to those who share its ideology.