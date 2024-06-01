KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The six MPs who previously declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have automatically lost their membership in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the termination was effective yesterday, Utusan Malaysia reported this morning.

“Yes, their membership is automatically revoked and a notice will be issued to them immediately following a special committee chaired by me to examine the matter.

“But basically, as soon as the 14 day period that was given to them is over, the membership is automatically dropped,” he was quoted as saying.

The six MPs are: Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abu Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Ahmad Faizal said that Bersatu will soon send a notice to the six MPs to confirm their removal from the party registry.

On May 17, Bersatu gave the six MPs who individually declared their support for Anwar over the one year 14 days to explain themselves in writing to its supreme council.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin warned that failure to do so will result in the automatic termination of their party membership, citing clause 10.4 of the party constitution.

Utusan Malaysia reported Kelantan Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah saying that he is waiting for Bersatu to officially notify him of Mohd Azizi’s membership status as the latter is also Nenggiri assemblyman.

“We need to have an official letter from Bersatu to determine the membership status of those elected representatives who have shifted their support to the prime minister to determine any changes including the position of assemblymen in the state legislative assembly.

“We cannot do anything without an official letter from the party. Action can only be taken when there is an official letter,” Amar was quoted as saying.