KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― The parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin have been remanded for seven days, starting today, to assist in the investigation into the murder of the autistic boy.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, when contacted, confirmed the matter and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The arrest of the two individuals was based on intelligence from the day of the incident until now...this is to facilitate the investigation,” he said.

The media reported that the couple, both 28, were arrested around Puncak Alam, Selangor, yesterday morning.

On December 6 last year, the body of Zayn Rayyan, six, was found in a stream near his home in Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya near here, after being reported missing the day before.

Previous reports said that the autopsy results revealed that the boy was murdered based on defensive wounds found on his body and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama

