PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — The five major oil companies participating in the Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) collectively provide one million fleet cards, ensuring a continuous supply, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Speaking at a press conference after attending today’s SKDS 2.0 Open Day, Armizan highlighted that these cards expedite the application process for 410,000 vehicles across 23 types of goods transported under SKDS 2.0.

“In the initial stage of SKDS, oil companies committed to issuing fleet cards within four to six weeks. Now, some can issue them in under seven days.

“We estimate 410,000 vehicles will benefit from SKDS. In shaa Allah, with this approach, we’re confident in the swift implementation of SKDS 1.0 and SKDS 2.0,” said Armizan.

Advertisement

The five main oil companies involved are Petronas, Shell, Petron, Caltex and BHP.

Armizan urged eligible companies in the land transport sector not to delay applying for SKDS 2.0 approval letters and fleet cards.

Regarding the potential consolidation of fleet cards, Armizan noted the government’s current reliance on existing oil company systems to save costs but hinted at openness to future proposals.

Advertisement

He disclosed the collaboration between the KPDN, the Road Transport Department, and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to integrate the MySikap system, streamlining verification processes.

“This is a real-time verification mechanism with MySikap and company registration number verification through SSM, eliminating the need for applicants to upload additional supporting documents,” he added.

Armizan previously announced on February 1, 2024, that SKDS 2.0, encompassing 23 types of goods transport, had commenced to restructure diesel subsidy mechanisms, slated for introduction in the second quarter of the year. — Bernama