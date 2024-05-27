KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today announced the launch of the Madani Subsidy Assistance Programme (Budi Madani), targeting diesel vehicle owners, agriculture and commodity smallholders starting tomorrow (May 28)

In a statement today, the MoF said eligible individuals can apply for Budi Madani subsidies under Budi Individual and Budi Agri-Commodity categories, with successful applicants receiving RM200 per month.

“To be eligible for Budi Individual, applicants must be Malaysian, own non-luxury diesel-based personal vehicles under 10 years old, active road tax registered with the JPJ, and have an annual individual or joint income of RM100,000 or below,” the ministry said in the statement.

It further added that the applications will be checked against Inland Revenue Board (IRB) data to remove luxury vehicles less than 10 years old and earners in the Top-20-Percentile Income (T20) bracket.

As for the Budi Agri-Commodity category, the applicants must be recognised as farmers or smallholders by relevant agencies under either the Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security or the Ministry of Plantation & Commodities and demonstrate an annual turnover of RM50,000 to RM300,000 from farming or commodity production.

The ministry said early applicants who apply by June 3 and are approved can submit their applications online at https://budimadani.gov.my and will receive their first payment by mid-June this year.

The monthly assistance will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible individuals, while those without bank accounts can receive their Budi Individual cash aid at any Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch across Peninsular Malaysia.

The Budi Madani programme works alongside the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ MySubsidi Diesel Fleet Card Programme, which has distributed nearly 90,000 fleet cards to logistics firms, aiming to reduce the impact of fuel costs on supply chains and safeguard consumers from price increases.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the programme is a part of the government’s strategy to implement targeted subsidies aimed at fostering a financially sustainable and competitive Malaysia.

“As the prime minister has iterated consistently, targeted subsidies are a key reform measure under the Madani Economy framework, to build a financially sustainable and competitive Malaysia.

“An all-of-government approach is being undertaken to ensure the mechanism of targeted subsidy for diesel is comprehensive, efficient, and can effectively reach the majority of rakyat,” he added.

For more information and application assistance, users can visit the Budi Madani website or contact the helpline at 1-800-88-2747 / 03-8882 4565 / 03-8882 4566, or email [email protected]. Additional support is available at all LHDNM offices in Peninsular Malaysia.