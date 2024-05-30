KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today announced RM100 book vouchers for students attending the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair this year.

He said the vouchers will be available for students in Standard Four and above, starting 2pm tomorrow.

“For this year, we will start with the Standard Four students due to the financial constraints faced by the government,” he said when inaugurating the book fair here.

“The vouchers are also eligible for secondary school students, college and university students as well as teaching institutes.”

He added that the mechanism to claim the vouchers would also be revealed at the same time.

The book fair, also called PBAKL 2024, started on May 24 and will run until this Sunday.





