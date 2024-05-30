KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day greetings to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, respectively.

He said both festivals serve as the foundation for unity and harmony among all Malaysians, despite different ethnicities, races, or cultures.

“May these celebrations also foster feelings of love and lasting peace, as well as bring blessings and prosperity to the country.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan and Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai to the entire community of Sabah and Sarawak who are celebrating it,” he posted on Facebook today.

The Kaamatan Festival or Harvest Festival is celebrated in Sabah today, while the Gawai Day will be celebrated on June 1 and 2 by the Dayak community in Sarawak. — Bernama

