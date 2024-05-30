JOHOR BARU, May 30 — The inaugural Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) convention, which will be held on June 8, will focus on unity among the coalition’s component parties, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Johor BN deputy chief added that the convention will also discuss efforts to maintain Johor as the coalition’s “fixed deposit” state to mirror its performance in the last state elections.

“More than 1,000 participants are expected to attend the convention that will be officiated by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and secretary Datuk Zambry Abdul Kadir at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here.

“The state BN convention will focus on the unity of its component parties from MIC, MCA and Umno, in addition to those from Friends of BN.

Advertisement

“This will be followed by discussions on maintaining the coalition’s majority in Johor, where 40 out of 56 seats were won by BN in the previous state election in 2022.

“Additionally, the convention will also discuss winning the four state seats currently held by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Opposition bloc,” said Ahmad to reporters after chairing a Johor Umno meeting on the state’s BN convention at the party’s state liaison office here today.

Present during the meeting was Johor Umno secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman and the state party’s Information chief and treasurer Datuk Zulkarnain Kamisan.

Advertisement

Ahmad, who is also a Johor Umno deputy chief, said the convention will also address the issue of young voters.

“In addition, related topics on education and the economy will also be addressed, in addition to having MIC, MCA and Umno state representatives presenting their views,” said the Pontian MP.

Ahmad said that the resolutions for the Johor BN convention will also be submitted to the party’s main leadership.

The Umno supreme council member said the handing over of appointment letters for the BN coordinating committee chairmen for the party’s 26 divisions in Johor will also take place during the convention.