KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Umno will activate a war room to support the unity government’s candidate in the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said Umno is committed to campaigning for the unity government candidate although that person will be from Pakatan Harapan.

“I met Umno division chiefs and committee members last week to activate the Umno machinery. Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also met Umno branch chiefs in a group meeting last Sunday.

“Two nights ago, for example, we met with unity government parties. We have met twice, which means Umno supports the unity government, Pakatan Harapan candidate in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election,” he said when met at Wisma Bernama here today.

Asked about DAP chief whip Nga Kor Ming’s statement on Monday expressing hope for Umno’s support in the by-election, Ahmad said Umno would always support any party representing the unity government in elections.

“This time it’s Pakatan Harapan’s turn to again field a candidate. As a team in the unity government, we will help in the name of Pakatan Malaysia Madani. We are a team which desires political stability, so Umno will help the candidate,” he added.

Ahmad said group and mega ceramah will be held to explain to the grassroots important issues played up by the opposition, such as 3R (race, religion and royalty).

“I think the issues to be raised will touch on the ‘Allah’ word, affidavit on the addendum order and prices of goods. These issues should not go unanswered.

“We will make clarifications not only through face-to-face meetings but also social media,” he said.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, DAP’s Lee beat candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance by a majority of 4,119 votes.

The Election Commission has fixed April 27 for nominations and May 11 for polling. — Bernama