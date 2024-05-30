PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — Google’s US$2 billion (RM9.4 billion) investment will provide added value to efforts to improve the artificial intelligence (AI) literacy programme for the benefit of students and teachers, said the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The MoE, which welcomed Google’s announcement, said the investment would also meet the growing needs of cloud computing.

“Initiatives like the ongoing Gemini Academy and Experience AI are in line with the Digital Education Policy (DPD), which aims to produce a digitally fluent and competitive generation.

“This is implemented through the improvement of knowledge, skills and values of students, educators and education leaders; the provision of quality digital infrastructure, infostructure and content; and the active participation of strategic partners in an integrated and comprehensive manner from pre-school to high school,” it said in a statement today.

In this context, the MoE said cooperation with technology leaders like Google is crucial to enhance the implementation of the DPD and ensure the success of national education reform efforts.

Google announced today an investment commitment of RM9.4 billion in Malaysia, including the development of Google’s first data centre in Malaysia and the Google Cloud Region to meet the growing demand for cloud services, both locally and globally, as well as an artificial intelligence (AI) literacy programme for students and educators in this country. — Bernama

