KOTA BARU, May 28 — The Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) today captured a female sun bear, in Kampung Air Asahan Hulu, Tanah Merah.

State Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the sun bear was captured following a complaint received on Saturday about the animal being spotted roaming around the village areas.

“Members from the Jeli Perhilitan office have conducted an investigation at the location and installed a trap, and a female sun bear entered the trap today.

“This, to some extent, provides a relief to the residents in the area, and avoids the ongoing losses suffered by the residents due to the destruction of crops and property, due to the conflict,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Mohamad Hafid said that the operation of relocating the bear to a more suitable and safe habitat will be carried out soon.

“To reduce cases of conflict involving sun bears, residents, especially smallholders, are advised to take mitigation measures such as always keeping company when going to the garden, and not entering the garden area at night, cleaning the garden and installing lights around the house at night.

“The public is also advised to be more careful and vigilant if they come across wild animals, and not to take any action on their own that could pose a safety risk to themselves,” he said. — Bernama

