KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — An adult tiger has been found dead early this morning at Lentang, Bentong in Pahang, the third death involving the mammal in six months.

The tiger, estimated to be about five years old, was knocked down by a vehicle as it was crossing the highway.

News of its death was shared by Malaysia Animal Association (MAA) on its social media.

According to MAA, this was the third death involving the majestic cat in six months with the most recent death occurring on March 21 at West Coast Expressway between Trong and Beruas in Perak.

The earlier death had occurred on November 9 last year where a tiger was rammed by a trailer at the North-South Expressway near Gua Tempurung.

Contacted by Harian Metro, Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the department was informed of the matter at 4am.

“Its body will be sent to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre for further action,” he said, adding that the forest reserve near the scene of the accident is said to be a tiger habitat.

He also expressed his sadness with the incident in view of the dwindling tiger population in the country.