TANAH MERAH, May 3 — The Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) captured a wild elephant in Kampung Tal Tujuh in Jerangau yesterday.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the pachyderm was captured following complaints from the public about the disturbances it caused in the village.

“Six Perhilitan personnel from the Jeli district and the Kelantan Elephant Capture Unit (UTG) monitored the situation and captured the wild male elephant yesterday.

“The villagers are relieved now that the wild elephant has been captured as they will no longer suffer losses due to the elephant conflict,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hafid said the relocation operation to transfer and release the wild elephant to a safer and more suitable habitat would be carried out soon with the help of staff from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre, Lanchang in Pahang and Kelantan Perhilitan personnel.

He urged the public to be extra cautious and alert if they come across wild animals and not to take any action that could harm themselves.

“Any complaints or information regarding wild animals can be channelled to the Perhilitan Department via the Perhilitan hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or the e-aduan channel on www.wildlife.gov.my,” he said. — Bernama

