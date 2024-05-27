KUCHING, May 27 — Part-time media practitioners across the country will receive Social Security Organisation (Socso) contribution for one year starting July 1, announced Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will fully cover the contribution.

Accordingly, Fahmi asked all registered media organisations to update their respective data to make it easier for the aid to be channeled by the ministry.

“Based on data from the Information Department, 565 registered media practitioners are part-time or stringers, while Socso confirmed that 538 of them do not have Socso contributions, but are eligible to be registered,” he said in his welcome speech at the culmination of the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 held in a hotel, here this evening.

Advertisement

The highlight of the Hawana 2024 celebration, which was themed “Ethics at the Core of Journalism”, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, two Deputy Premiers of Sarawak namely Datuk Ammar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol as well as approximately 1,000 guests consisting of local and international media practitioners. — Bernama

Advertisement