KUCHING, May 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at a hotel here to officiate at the highlight of the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 celebration.

He arrived at the event venue at about 3pm, accompanied by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Prime Minister will deliver a speech and present the Sarawak Premier Special Appreciation Award and Hawana 2024 Awards as well as Tabung Kasih@Hawana aid to recipients.

The highlight event is also attended by Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Ammar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Sarawak Corporate Affairs, Information and Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol and about 1,000 guests comprising media practitioners from Malaysia and 12 other countries.

The representatives of media clubs and organisations from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Timor Leste, China, South Korea, Qatar, France and Kuwait have gathered in Kuching since Saturday for Hawana 2024, which is being held for the first time in the Land of the Hornbills.

The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists, themed “Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan”, is organised by the Communications Ministry in collaboration with the Sarawak government. The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is the implementing agency for Hawana 2024.

May 29 has been gazetted as National Journalists’ Day, in conjunction with the publication of the maiden edition of Utusan Melayu on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contributions of media practitioners. — Bernama

