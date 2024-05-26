KUCHING, May 26 — The full rehearsal of the highlight of the National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2024 at Hotel Waterfront here today went well, with a few final preparations left to be made to ensure everything will proceed smoothly tomorrow.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj said the preparation session was conducted by those on duty since morning and was monitored by several units from the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the Sarawak state government.

“Today’s rehearsal went well and there’re a few finishing touches that need to be done as we have several important events in tomorrow’s highlight.

“Tomorrow we will celebrate journalists and media practitioners,” he told Bernama after the rehearsal today.

— Bernama pic

He added that tomorrow’s highlight will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with around a thousand guests expected, including local and foreign media practitioners as well as representatives from various agencies.

The Prime Minister will present the Hawana 2024 Award along with Tabung Kasih@Hawana assistance to recipients.

May 29 is gazetted as National Journalists Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu on May 29, 1939, and is aimed to celebrate the contributions of media practitioners.

Hawana 2024 is the largest gathering of Malaysian journalists and is organised by the Communications Ministry with the cooperation of the Sarawak government and Bernama as the implementing agency. — Bernama