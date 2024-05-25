BINTULU, May 25 — Sarawak’s economy will be stronger and its people will continue to benefit from it as long as there is unity and stability, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said because Sarawak has remained stable and united, it was able to fight for its rights as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We are stronger because of our unity. If we are united, our politics will also be stronger. Whether they like it or not, Putrajaya will listen to us.

“Those who fought us before had also dissolved their party just to support us,” he said.

He was speaking during the opening ceremony of the Dalat Welfare Complex in Mukah near here today.

Abang Johari said if all Sarawakians continue to prioritise unity, this could further strengthen their social and economic activities.

“My intention is that when Sarawak’s revenue increases, the money will be given back to the people and so far so good as we can develop all sectors of the sophisticated economy,” he said.

He also highlighted that Sarawak’s revenue had increased significantly under his tenure, and is expected to reach RM16 billion this year.

As a matter of fact, he said Sarawak had collected RM4.7 billion in revenue in the first three months of this year alone.

“We have to work hard, I am going overseas to promote Sarawak’s economy to the world,” he said.

He added that from his various working visits abroad, several investors have shown interest in coming to invest in Sarawak after finding out the efforts the state government has been putting for the state’s economy.

“When the investors come, they will provide employment opportunities and this will increase our revenue.

“This year, maybe RM16 billion, I don’t dare to talk if there is no money, if I promised I will find the money,” he said, adding that under his administration, priority has been given on rural development.

“We are looking for ways to help the Mukah area. What is important is that we have a fairly structured and organised development programme that can have an impact on the development we are doing in Dalat and other areas,” he added.

He said the Rajang Delta Development Agency, one of the regional development agencies in Sarawak, had received RM1.5 billion in development fund from the Sarawak government to accelerate development, especially in terms of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water and electricity in this area.

Abang Johari also touched on the housing scheme project, integrated administrative centre, Sago and Nipah Development Board and other state government initiatives for the people.

On the Dalat Welfare Complex, he said the construction project was initiated by the administration under former Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, Abang Johari followed up by allocating funds in 2018.

This complex, he said, will provide support services to the needy groups, equipped with modern and sophisticated facilities.

Meanwhile, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah highlighted Sarawak’s initiatives for the people under her ministry as a result of Abang Johari’s leadership.

She said studies conducted by a university showed that there was an improvement in the ten pillars of the Social Wellbeing Index in Sarawak.

On the Dalat Welfare Complex, she said the project was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan in 2018.

She said the facilities and services had been upgraded every year with its strategic partners.

“This model will be replicated by other divisions and even better than this,” she said.

The complex, she added, provides welfare and other support services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, emphasising the concept of social and intergenerational integration. — The Borneo Post