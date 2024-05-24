KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Malaysians will now have an opportunity to directly contribute to the Palestine cause through on-screen calls to action on the Malaysia4Palestine 24-hour pop-up channel scheduled to launch this weekend.

Available only for 24 hours from noon May 25 to the next day, the channel can be viewed on Astro's channel 111, its streaming apps Astro GO and Sooka, as well as on Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s (RTM) Klik app at no additional charges.

The channel dedicated to highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Palestine will also feature interviews, special performances, and documentaries to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people.

Some of the well-known celebrities and prominent individuals scheduled to make an appearance include Datuk M. Nasir, Datuk Aznil Nawawi, Datuk Ahmad Faizal Perdaus, Singaporean actor Datuk Aaron Aziz, Soo Wincci and Alif Satar.

As for direct contributions, viewers will be able to donate to the official Akaun Amanah Kemanusiaan Rakyat Palestin funds by scanning the QR code which will be broadcast during the special screening.

For more information on this special 24-hour pop-up channel, viewers can access Astro Malaysia's social media platforms.