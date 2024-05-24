PUTRAJAYA, May 24 ― The government has agreed to allocate RM10 million to address the impact of the Southwest Monsoon (MBD) which is expected to bring several negative effects to the country.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said the agency will coordinate the distribution of the allocation, under the National Disaster Assistance Trust Fund (KWABBN), according to the needs of the disaster operation.

“The technical agencies and disaster management response agencies are prepared for the e MBD,” read the statement.

Last May 14, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported saying the country is expected to face several negative impacts, including health issues, water supply shortage, forest or bushfires, haze, and reduced agricultural yields, from the Southwest Monsoon.

As such, he reminded all disaster management agencies to take active steps to mitigate related disaster risks.

Meanwhile, Nadma said the relevant agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Department of the Environment (DoE), the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) have made several preparations to face MBD.

It said the preparation included providing alternative water sources, namely 640 wells for domestic use and 104 wells for fire prevention and extinguishing in peat land and forest areas.

According to Nadma, cloud seeding operations will also be carried out when necessary.

“The preparedness and proactive measures by the related agencies in managing the impact of MBD are expected to overcome the public's anxiety and avoid the spread of inaccurate information.

“The public is advised to be more aware and take precautions to avoid the risk of heat stroke,” it said.

Weekly reports related to the impact of hot weather can be found on the Nadma website at www.nadma.gov.my while the latest weather information and warnings can be obtained through various mediums such as electronic media, social media, the official website, the myCuaca application, as well as MET Malaysia Hotline at 1-300-22-1638. ― Bernama