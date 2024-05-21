KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is looking to assist the family of a boy who appeared to be breathing through a tube connected to his mother’s backpack.

A picture of the boy with his parents on a motorcycle was widely shared on social media today.

The prime minister’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi urged members of the public with any information about the family to come forward so that the necessary help can be provided to help ease their burden.

“If anyone has information about this family, please share it in the comment section so we can contact them.

“This matter has gained the attention of the honourable prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and God-willing, we will assist this family in improving their daily lives,” he said in his Facebook post.

In the photo, the child seemed to be breathing through a tube attached to his mother’s backpack.

Social media users said in the comment section that the couple is from Kuala Kedah and that the father works as a fisherman.

