KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has provided some assistance to actor Shahrol Asikin Mohd Shariff, popularly known as Daddy Rock, for his medication and daily use.

The prime minister shared the matter in a Facebook post, adding that the donation was presented by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during a recent visit.

Anwar also said that Shahrol Asikin would be undergoing a heart operation due to heart complications next month.

“I pray that his operation will go well and for his speedy recovery, Insya-Allah,” Anwar added. ― Bernama





