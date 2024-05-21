KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Five of the eight fingerprints found at the scene where Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim was attacked with acid were incomplete.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the remaining three fingerprints did not match any in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) database, suggesting that the individual concerned had no prior police records.

“The police have distributed a photofit of the suspect and we urge anyone with information or who recognises the person to come forward to assist with the investigation,” he said when contacted today.

On May 5, Faisal suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya. This injury has restricted his movement and speech. — Bernama

