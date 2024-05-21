KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The horrifying acid attack on Malaysian footballer Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim’s continues to garner the attention of the world football family as giant German club Borussia Dortmund today expressed solidarity with the sensational winger of Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC.

Solidarity with Mohamad Faisal or better known as Faisal Halim was made via Borussia Dortmund’s official Facebook post, which has 15 million followers worldwide.

“Faisal Halim is a winger who played for Selangor FC and Malaysia National Team. He scored the goal of the tournament in the recent AFC Asian Cup against South Korea. His 13 goals and 9 assists in the league last season propelled Selangor FC to 2nd place finish and a place in the 2024/25 Asian competition.

“Following the latest news, Faisal was attacked and was left in a critical condition in the intensive care unit, with this, we want to shed light on the violence in football. Stop the violence. We stand with Faisal Halim,” according to the statement from the 2023/2024 European Champions League finalist.

Dortmund, who are also eight-time champions of the German league (Bundesliga), will meet Spanish giants Real Madrid in the 2023/2024 European Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Earlier this month, English Premier League winger and goalkeeper of Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana expressed sympathy and gave words of encouragement to Faisal Halim in an interview broadcast by a private television.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on parts of his body after being splashed with acid in a mystery attack by an assailant at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya and has now been placed in a regular ward after approximately 10 days in the hospital ICU.

The 26-year-old is expected to be out of action for five or six months, missing two matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan next month.

The acid attack was the second incident on a national footballer after Terengganu FC loan player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid suffered head and leg injuries in a robbery at his home in Kuala Terengganu on May 2.

Attacks on national footballers players gained notoriety after that when Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club player Safiq Rahim’s car windscreen was smashed by two bikers wielding a hammer in Johor Baru on May 7. — Bernama