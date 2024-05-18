KOTA BARU, May 18 — Star winger for Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, better known as Faisal Halim, is showing encouraging signs of recovery.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli reported that the celebrated winger’s treatment is proceeding smoothly and effectively.

“We are giving Faisal Halim the necessary space to heal, and currently, visits are quite restricted, limited to family and management only.

“The ministry maintains regular contact with his management to stay updated on his progress,” he stated.

Adam Adli was addressing queries from reporters on Faisal Halim’s condition during the Kelantan state-level National Youth Day Celebration 2024, held today.

“The ministry and its strategic partners at the National Sports Institute are prepared to assist Faisal Halim in terms of physiotherapy and rehabilitation if needed,” he emphasised.

On May 5, Faisal Halim sustained fourth-degree burns on multiple parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya. The injuries significantly restricted his movement and speech.

Faisal, who won the Best Goal Award at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar in January, is expected to be sidelined for five to six months, which will make him miss the two matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan next month.

This is the second misfortune to strike a national football player recently. Terengganu FC loan player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid suffered head and leg injuries after being attacked by two robbers near his home in Kuala Terengganu on May 2.

The series of attacks on national football players continued on May 7 when Johor Darul Ta’zim club player Safiq Rahim’s car window was smashed by two men on a motorcycle wielding a hammer, in Johor Baru. — Bernama