PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — Putrajaya has once again been selected as the venue for the National Day celebration this year, while the Malaysia Day celebration will be held in Sabah, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced.

He said the exact venue for the Malaysia Day celebration in Sabah, however, will be announced after the first coordination meeting that he would co-chair with the minister in charge in Sabah, Datuk Christina Liew, the State Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

“Other details, including the theme and the logo, will be announced later,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

The National Day celebration was held in Putrajaya for the first time in 2003, followed by in 2005, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

In 2023, the National Day parade was held for the first time in Putrajaya in conjunction with the 46th National Day celebration, involving approximately 23,000 participants, 63 contingents, 22 bands, 18 decorated cars, 20 aircraft, and 312 other vehicles. — Bernama

