CYBERJAYA, May 20 — The government intends to double the number of resilient bumiputera companies to be listed on Bursa Malaysia in the future through the realignment of bumiputera-mandated agencies, namely the Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera (Teraju), Yayasan Peneraju and Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas).

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said apart from that, the government through the ministry also hopes that the realignment of the three agencies will restructure the economy of bumiputera companies.

Three bumiputera-mandated agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy are realigned in line with the Madani Government’s goal to empower and boost bumiputera economic participation in a strategic, sustainable and effective manner.

“This (realignment) is one of the government’s measures for us to add more quality and resilient companies to go all the way to listing,” he told the media after attending the Scaling Up Bumiputera Value Creation event here today.

Advertisement

Rafizi said the problem that bumiputera companies often face is in terms of structuring and stressed that they actually need an ecosystem. The government, according to him, already has a channel where it helps from the beginning to ensure that talents with potential can share their thoughts.

“You start from the beginning, then the companies have an ecosystem in Teraju and before they go for listing, they have one more step to Ekuinas.

“So if we channel this way by focusing on companies that are resilient, we can double the number of bumiputera companies that are resilient to be listed,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement