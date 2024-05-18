TASHKENT, May 18 — It is crucial to establish relations between the competent ministries and agencies in Malaysia and Uzbekistan to exchange best practices in comprehensive marketing in the field of tourism in both countries.

In a joint statement on Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that taking into account that Malaysia is one of the leading countries in terms of attracting foreign tourists and implementing the concept of halal tourism, there is a need for the introduction of tourism standards that compatible with Islamic values.

“The growing flow of two-way tourists was positively evaluated, and the increasing air traffic between the capitals and establishing direct air flights from the major cities of Malaysia to the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara will serve to activate the relations between the business circles and increase the flow of tourists,” read the statement.

It said that Malaysia welcomes the existing regular flights to and from Uzbekistan via Batik Air and Uzbekistan Airways and looks forward to becoming a tourism hub for the Central Asian region to Malaysia as well as the Asean countries.

Both leaders also emphasised that as the two countries are connected by historical ties, common religion, and similar spiritual values, and it was agreed to continue the effective cooperation between the research centres in studying and promoting the rich heritage of Islamic civilisation.

“The leaders discussed their concerns over the rising religious intolerance and Islamophobia which has been observed in some countries recently and agreed to widely promote the ideas of interreligious tolerance and harmony on a global scale, for the greater good of the Ummah,” read the statement.

Anwar arrived here on Friday for his inaugural three-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

On the same day, Anwar paid a courtesy call to Mirziyoyev and held a meeting with the President at the Kuksaroy Presidential Residence here.

During the one-hour meeting, the two leaders discussed relations between Malaysia and Uzbekistan as well as explored potential areas of cooperation.

Uzbekistan is the last stop of Anwar’s official visit to three Central Asian countries. He had visited the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan earlier. — Bernama