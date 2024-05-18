KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The security control at police stations across the country and the existing defence system continue to be strengthened following the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station early yesterday morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar said all members in the field are at a heightened vigilance, especially those working during non-office hours.

“Security measures at police stations are always implemented, and there are security controls in place... from now on, we will tighten and streamline the inspection process for anyone entering the station, especially during night time,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said these measures might inconvenience the public who have to deal with the police after office hours, adding that they would still maintain a ‘user-friendly’ environment for the public without compromising the safety of police personnel on duty.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said all 10 district police headquarters, 57 police stations and 27 police posts in the state have been instructed to enhance the existing defence system and the preparedness of its personnel.

“The surroundings of police stations and posts, including those in districts bordering Thailand, will also see an increased level of preparedness,” he said.

According to him, this includes brighter lights to facilitate monitoring as well as ensure the safety of police housing complexes.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the safety of all police officers has been his priority since he assumed the position in June last year.

“This emphasis on safety includes the individuals and their workplace... recruits have received necessary training... but we will strengthen their training so they know what to do when faced with situations that endanger their safety,” he said.

He said the police force and other agencies also emphasised the security level at the border to prevent criminal activities.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said all heads of department at the police contingent headquarters and district police chiefs have been ordered to increase security control and defence at all police stations across the state.

He said they have been asked to devise more detailed security control plans and monitor elements related to terrorist groups in their respective areas.

In Lahad Datu, the Commander of the Eastern Sabah Security Command, Datuk Victor Sanjos, said that they had not detected any security threats at the Eastern Sabah Safety Zone. — Bernama