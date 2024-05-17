KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — PAS has questioned the security preparedness of Malaysia’s civil forces after the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor this morning.

The party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the situation necessitated immediate improvements.

“As an agency directly responsible for the safety and well-being of the country, the slightest vulnerability or oversight could be used as an opportunity by parties who intend to cause harm or have a warped agenda, and this must be prevented as the repercussions are significant.

“In this regard, PAS believes the Home Ministry must offer a thorough explanation as to why the incident occurred, apart from a firm commitment that it will not happen again,” Takiyuddin said in a statement today.

He added that the Home Ministry also needed to ensure that the country’s civil forces, especially the police, are given all the support and space to carry out their duties effectively without interference or obstruction.

Earlier today, the Islamist party had urged the public to remain calm and allow the authorities to carry out their investigations into the attack at the Ulu Tiram police station.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported as saying that Islamist terror organisation Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) was behind the deadly attack on the Ulu Tiram police station.

He said investigators believe the suspect, who was subsequently killed had planned the attack to raid the police station’s armoury for firearms.

In the attack, constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 21 and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 22, were killed by the lone perpetrator in the 2.30am incident.

Another policeman escaped with serious injuries and was admitted to Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment.