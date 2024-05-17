KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has extended his deepest condolences to the families of two policemen killed in an attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor early today.

“Al-Fatihah for the two national heroes who perished in this tragedy. May they be placed among the believers and the martyrs,” said His Majesty in a Facebook post today.

In the 2.45am incident, three people were confirmed dead, namely two 22-year-old police personnel and a 21-year-old suspect shot dead on site, while another policeman was injured.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), through a post on its official Facebook page, confirmed that the two policemen were Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said.

The late Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Muhamad Syafiq were attached to the crime prevention patrol unit at the police station and had served with the force for about two years, according to the post. — Bernama

