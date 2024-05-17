KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A number of cabinet ministers extended their deepest condolences to the families of two policemen killed in an attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor early today.

Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli in a posting on his official Facebook today said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will carry out a thorough investigation and take the necessary action against those involved in the incident.

“I wish to offer my condolences to the families of Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constabel Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, the two policemen who were killed in their line of duty at the Ulu Tiram police station this morning.

“We hope there won’t be another such incident. Al-Fatihah,” he said in the posting.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution expressed shock and sadness over the incident and on behalf of himself and the entire ministry, offered condolences to the families of the two policemen who died in the unfortunate tragic incident.

“I also pray that another policeman who was injured in the incident, Cpl Mohd Hasif Roslan will quickly recover,” said the statement.

Saifuddin also expressed confidence that police would carry out an in-depth investigation as well as increase safety aspects at all sensitive areas.

Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and all under the agency offered their condolences to the families of the two policemen who perished in the incident.

“May they be placed among the believers and the martyrs. Amin. Al-Fatihah,” he said through a Facebook posting.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also offered his condolences to the families of the two policemen who were killed in their line of duty.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also offered his condolences to the two policemen who died in the incident and offered his prayers for a speedy recovery to another policeman who was injured in the same incident.

Two policemen were killed and another injured when a masked man armed with a machete broke into the Ulu Tiram police station early this morning.

In the 2.45am incident, three people were confirmed dead, namely two 22-year-old police personnel and a 21-year-old suspect who was shot dead on site while another policeman was injured.

Razarudin also confirmed that the suspect who was shot dead at the Ulu Tiram police station is believed to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah. — Bernama