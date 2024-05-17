KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — National squash player Sivasangari Subramaniam is among the four Malaysians who made it to the Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia list this year.

Sivasangari, 25, was listed in the entertainment and sports category for her stellar achievements, including winning two gold medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, just seven months after surviving a tragic car accident.

The accident had left her with facial fractures and a C1 vertebrae injury.

In April this year, Sivasangari clinched the London Classic title and made history as the first Malaysian woman to win a gold-level tournament.

She currently ranks 13th in the world.

Other Malaysians named in the list are The Hive Southeast Asia principal Angel Low (finance and venture capital category), animator Erica Eng (media, marketing and advertising category) and Eat and Cook chef/owner Lee Zhe Xi (arts category).

Forbes acknowledged Low for her role as the general manager of AI Nusantara, an initiative by Selangor Digital School and one of The Hive Southeast Asia’s investments that helps students prepare for the digital future through AI and machine-learning education.

Eng’s adaptation of her award-winning webcomic, Fried Rice, into a graphic novel brought her into the Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia fold.

Fried Rice follows the story of an aspiring young artist named Min, which is based on Eng’s own experience of having her applications to study in the United States rejected.

Lee was recognised for successfully growing his Eat and Cook restaurant, which was listed as a Michelin Recommended restaurant in 2023 and 2024.

It started as a little hole in the wall space in a mall and today it has grown into a restaurant that supports almost 100 per cent local produce and flavours.

The ninth edition of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia featured 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers — all under the age of 30 — from the Asia-Pacific region across 10 categories.