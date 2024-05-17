KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A total of 250 flash flood victims in Perak and Kedah are still housed at temporary relief centres as of noon today.

In Ipoh, the number of evacuees increased slightly to 152 people from 54 families, who are taking shelter at six relief centres, according to the State Disastement Management Committee Secretariat.

In a statement, it said that as of 1pm, four relief centres in the Taiping district, namely Sungai Baru Trong Community Hall, Jebong Kiri Community Hall, Al-Wusta Batu 8 Mosque and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Temerlok, still housed 78 people from 30 families.

“The relief centre at Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall in the Hilir Perak district is accommodating 45 people from 11 families, while the SK Periang relief centre in the Kuala Kangsar district houses 29 victims from 13 families,” it said.

It added that the water level of Sungai Kerian in Selama and Sungai Perak at the Sultan Iskandar Bridge remained at the alert level.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the number of flash flood victims housed at the relief centres in two districts decreased to 98 people from 26 families, compared to 132 people from 31 families in the morning.

Kulim District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer Captain (PA) Amirul Aliff Ahmad said 78 evacuees from 18 families are still taking shelter at Sekolah Menengah Agama Al-Ihsaniah, Jangkang in Kulim.

In the meantime, Bandar Baharu District Civil Defence officer, Lieutenant (PA) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin, said the number of evacuees at the relief centre at Sungai Batu Mosque had also decreased by midday.

“Currently, only 20 victims from eight families remain at the centre compared to 58 victims from 14 families reported this morning. The weather is clear now and the floodwaters are receding...however, the river water level remains at a dangerous level,” he said. — Bernama