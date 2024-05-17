KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — A total of 7,065 5G sites have been completely developed throughout the country as of April this year, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

The total brings the 5G network availability to 81.5 per cent coverage in residential areas while current subscription stands at 11.9 million or 35.4 per cent.

“The implementation of 5G, originally planned under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) 2023-2025 has been brought forward to the end of 2021 for Phase One, and is now on tract to achieve its targets,” he said during his speech at the 2024 World Telecommunications and Information Society Day celebrations here today.

He said 5G coverage for residential areas in Sabah has reached 68.4 per cent in the first half of this year, with 545 out of 595 5G sites completed, while 4G coverage in residential areas has expanded to 96.92 per cent, exceeding the target of 96.9 per cent.

A total of 839 Orang Asli communities in Sarawak, Sabah and in Peninsular Malaysia have received Broadband Wireless Acess (BWA) via satellite, he added.

Fahmi also told reporters that 647 new towers have been allocated for Sabah, including 398 towers that are expected to be completed end of this year under Jendela Phase One, and noted that the delays in completing the towers were caused by several issues, including lateness by contractors and approvals by the state authorities.

He said that the ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would monitor the Jendela project from time to time to ensure that it is completed properly.

“I have met with all the parties involved and they have informed me that almost all of the 400 towers will be completed by year’s end,” he added. — Bernama