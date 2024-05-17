KOTA KINABALU, May 17 ―The public, particularly netizens, are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information concerning the early morning attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor today, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The unity government spokesperson said the public should instead seek information from legitimate sources, including authorities, to prevent the spread of incorrect information regarding the incident.

“This incident is still under investigation. I’m confident the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will provide comprehensive details later.

Advertisement

“My advice is not to rush into speculation as it can lead to various inaccurate and negative reactions regarding the incident,” he told reporters after attending a casual chat session with the Madani Community here today.

In the 2.45 am incident, two policemen were killed while another was injured. The male suspect, in his 30s, was also shot dead at the scene. ― Bernama

Advertisement