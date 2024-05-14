KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated Malaysia’s full support for the Hamas, after meeting with the Palestinian party’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar.

Anwar also said Malaysia was wholly committed towards preventing Israel from launching another attack against Palestinians, this time in Rafa.

“Malaysia appreciates Hamas' readiness to release hostages particularly children and women, and its willingness to accept the peace plan proposed by the Arab world, the OIC, and the international community

“Malaysia urges Israel to stop the violence against Palestinians, release all detainees and agree to the peace plan,” Anwar said in a statement today.

He also added that Malaysia was increasing the provision of aid for Palestinians affected by the Israeli war on Gaza, including humanitarian, medical, and educational assistance.

The prime minister is currently on a three-day official visit to Qatar. It is his maiden trip to the Gulf state since taking oath on Nov 24, 2022.

Israel has been conducting a military offensive against Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, which is estimated to have already caused the deaths of over 30,000 Palestinian civilians, most of whom were women and children.

