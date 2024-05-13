KUCHING, May 13 — The Sarawak state government has no plans to provide free tertiary education to students studying at non-state-owned universities.

State minister of education, innovation and talent development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah at the legislative assembly today said this could not be done at this point in time.

“We have not reached the stage yet, but there is no telling that such matters cannot be considered,” he told DAP’s Padungan State Assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen who wanted the minister to clarify if the state government would provide free tertiary education not just in state-owned universities, but also to Sarawak students studying in foreign universities.

“Those matters are well-thought-of, but as of now, charity begins at home first,” he added.

Sagah explained that the free education for Sarawak students at state-owned universities could not be implemented next year as his ministry is still looking at the implications.

He said the negotiations with the state-owned universities have not been finalised yet.

“A lot also has to do with the quantum of allocations and other factors which will affect the implementation later on.

“We have to look at where the universities are and what are the costs to be incurred,” he said, adding that the state financial authority also has to look at the budget.

“It is easy for you to say you want to do it next year, but there are other conditions which we have to study,” he said when winding up the debate in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

He expressed hope that Sarawakian students, currently in secondary schools concentrate on their studies, perform well in their examinations, and get accepted into the state’s institutions.

He said state-owned universities have established strategic partnerships with international universities and research institutions, in the areas of data science, artificial intelligence research, and innovation.

“These efforts will enrich its academic offerings, and broaden the cultural and intellectual horizons of its students as well as the institutions,” he said.

He said the free education to be given to Sarawak students will be in the form of scholarships at all state-owned institutions for higher learning beginning in 2026.

“This initiative is a game changer for Sarawak, whereby qualified Sarawakian students will have greater opportunity to pursue their tertiary education, thus providing Sarawak with a respectable number of skilled workforce required for the fast-paced development strategies.