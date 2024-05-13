MIRI, May 13 — Dewan Negara president Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal was laid to rest at the Fairy Park Miri Memorial, 33 kilometres from here, today.

The funeral was attended by almost 1,000 people, comprising family and friends, as well as members of the public.

Earlier, Mutang’s body was transported from the BEM Airport Road Church to the BEM Canada Hill Church here for the funeral prayer.

It was also attended by Azerbaijan Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and his wife, Datin Esther Balan.

Advertisement

During the eulogy session, family and friends expressed their appreciation and respect for Mutang. A video footage showcasing Mutang at work since his appointment as Senate president last February was also played.

Mutang’s body was then taken to Fairy Park Miri Memorial for burial at 2.06pm.

Accompanying him on his final journey was his wife, Datin Ho May Leng and their children Rining Tagal, Saran Tagal and Bian Tagal, as well as his father, Tagal Paran. — Bernama

Advertisement