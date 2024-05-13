KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A former policewoman with the rank of sergeant was fined RM8,000 by the Sessions Court here today for accepting RM6,000 from a man so that action will not be taken against his son who was investigated for an offence two years ago.

Advertisement

Judge Suzana Hussin meted out the fine, in default 40 days in jail, on Nur Mastisha Maidinsha, 39, after she changed her plea to guilty to the two alternative charges.

“I hope the accused is remorseful of her action. This case not only affects you (the accused) but also your child who is still young,” said the judge when meting out the sentence.

According to the two alternative charges, Nur Mastisha was charged with receiving RM6,000 without consideration from a man whom she knew was related to her official duty.

Advertisement

The offence was committed at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) and a petrol station at Batu 9 near Cheras, at 8pm on October 1, 2022, and 8.05pm on October 12, 2022, respectively.

The charges are framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias said actions involving the misconduct of police officers in corruption had tainted the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as well as damaged its reputation and reduced public confidence in the police force.

Advertisement

“Therefore, the prosecution proposed a fine of RM10,000,” she said.

During mitigation, Nur Mastisha, who was unrepresented, said she had never been subject to disciplinary action or been involved in any crime since serving the PDRM for 19 years.

She also told the court that she was supporting two children and had to pay a debt of RM4,500 every month. — Bernama