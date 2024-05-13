KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A building manager was fined RM1,000 by the Magistrates’ Court here today for cheating an individual by impersonating the Johor police chief in seeking the release of 11 prisoners for a payment of RM1,500 each last week.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim meted out the fine, in default a month in jail, on A. Ganasean, 51.

Ganasean was charged with deceiving the victim by impersonating the Johor police chief in Bandar Baru Sentul here at 8.35pm last May 6 when seeking the release of the 11 prisoners for payment of RM1,500 per person.

The charge, framed under Section 416 of the Penal Code provides a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the victim (complainant) received a phone call from the suspect who introduced himself as Johor Police Chief Commissioner M. Kumar and the suspect allegedly made an offer to release 11 prisoners with a payment of RM1,500 each.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer S. Narasimhan, represented Ganasean. — Bernama

