KUCHING, May 13 — The electricity supply interconnection project from Sarawak to Singapore is expected to be commercially operational in 2031, said State Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

The project, he said, is currently at the technical research stage, including survey work for the undersea cable route.

“The proposed electricity supply connection project from Sarawak to the peninsula is still at the preliminary study stage by Sarawak Energy and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB),” he said when winding up the debate for his ministry at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Julaihi said for the electricity supply connection project to Sabah, the electricity supply will be connected from the Lawas substation in Sarawak to the Mengalong substation in Sabah through a 275 kilovolt (kV) transmission line stretching 34 kilometres.

“This project is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, it depends on the completion of the connection of the transmission line from Miri to Lawas district under the Northern Grid Extension project,” he said.

According to him, the electricity tariff rate in Sarawak is the lowest in the region at 28.05 sen per kilowatt-hour compared to 34.5 sen per kilowatt-hour in Sabah and 40 sen per kilowatt-hour in peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama