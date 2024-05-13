KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Malaysia is actively engaged with its Asean counterparts to propel regional initiatives such as the Asean Power Grid, aimed at fortifying energy connectivity and security throughout the region, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Through the exchange of resources, knowledge, and technology he said Malaysia can surmount obstacles and expedite the adoption of green technologies in fostering a collective stride towards sustainability.

“As we recognise and acknowledge the hurdles ahead, from technological complexities to economic constraints, we remain resolute in our commitment to a flexible and versatile policy framework.

“This framework will ensure an adaptive management and seamless integration of emerging technologies, propelling us forward amidst dynamic challenges,” he said in a keynote address at the Asean Green Hydrogen Conference 2024, here today.

Fadillah, who is also minister of energy transition and water transformation, said Malaysia will continue to engage with its key stakeholders and maintain open dialogues to ensure the strategies remain finely attuned to both local and global trends, as well as steering the country steadfastly towards its shared vision of a sustainable future.

On the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation’s (Petra) side, Fadillah said it will continuously work together in proactive collaboration with an array of ministries, notably the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), in intricately crafting an environment conducive to nurturing the growth of the country’s energy sector.

He said Petra also extended its collaborative endeavours to embrace diverse private sectors, ranging from utilities to energy companies.

Speaking at a press conference later, Fadillah said that the country needs to explore alternative energy sources such as solar, hydrogen, and biomass, which are more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and affordable for consumers.

“If we look at the Peninsula, the demand for energy is high but our sources may be dwindling, especially when coal is phased out, and currently, we rely on gas, but gas is becoming more expensive because we have to import it.

“However, significant potential also needs to be seen in Sarawak and Sabah, and even in Borneo itself, which is situated in the centre of Asean, presenting an opportunity to become a supplier of new renewable energy for the future,” he said.

The two-day conference, which begins today, offers various programmes including panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions showcasing the latest hydrogen energy technologies from leading companies and startups. — Bernama